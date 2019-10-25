The Green - October 25, 2019

Listen to this edition of The Green or individual segments below:

The Latino population in Sussex County has grown substantially in recent decades— and is projected to continue growing.

The economic opportunities and contributions of this group— as well as its unmet needs— are also shifting, according to a recent report completed for the Delaware Community Foundation.

Delaware Public Media’s Sophia Schmidt takes a closer look at the report and what it says about this population.

sussex_latinx_green_10252019.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Sophia Schmidt interviews UD professor April Veness and the Delaware Community Foundation's Sarah Grunewald about a new survey of Sussex County's Latino population. Listen • 9:56

Parker’s Dairy Palace, an ice cream stand along 141 in the New Castle area, recently earned a significant distinction.

The stand, built in the 1950s , was recently added to the National Register of Historic Places.

Delaware Public Media’s Nick Ciolino recently spoke with Madeline Dunn - National Register coordinator-historian with Delaware’s Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs - about the preservation process and the history of the Dairy Palace.

dairy_place_green_10252019.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Nick Ciolino interviews Madeline Dunn, National Register coordinator-historian with Delaware’s Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs, about the Dairy Palace. Listen • 8:27

The Direction Democracy podcast from the University of Delaware Center for Political Communication returns this week.

The podcast is part of the Center for Political Communication’s National Agenda series – Direction Democracy – which this fall examines where we’ve been, where we are going, and the current state of democracy in the United States.

On this episode, Delaware Public Media’s Tom Byrne and UD Center for Political Communication Associate Director Lindsay Hoffman are joined by UD Associate Professor Joanne Miller to discuss the role conspiracy theories play in politics, and how politicians, the media and the public deal with them.