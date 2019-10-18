The Green - October 18, 2019

Listen to this edition of The Green or individual segments below:

“College and career ready” is a mantra heard a lot when you talk to First State education officials. And one effort to address the “career” part of that equation is the state’s Career Pathways program.

Launched under then Gov. Jack Markell in 2015, Career Pathways aims to give students hands-on career preparation and the opportunity to earn college credits before graduating high school.

The program has seen steady growth in just under 5 years. This week, contributor Larry Nagengast charts that growth and its impact on education in Delaware - as well as visiting one district that's leading the way.

CAREER_PATHWAYS_10182019.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Larry Nagengast discuss Career Pathways in Delaware schools. Listen • 14:12

A recent op-ed from Delaware Health and Social Services Secretary Kara Odom Walker focused on issues surrounding primary care, highlighting family doctor shortages ,which are especially acute in Delaware, and calling for investing in family care practices.

Delaware Public Media’s Sarah Mueller recently talked to Walker about the issues she raised in her op-ed and how the First State is addressing them.

PRIMARY_SHORTAGE_10182019.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Sarah Mueller interview Dept. of Health and Social Services Sec. Kara Odom Walker about primary care in the First State. Listen • 8:12

This week, The Green offers a double dose of Arts Playlist.

It starts downstate, where the Delaware Symphony Orchestra returns to Sussex County for two concerts this season. The first of those two shows is Monday night, and the orchestra’s music director David Amado recently spoke with Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele about the concerts.

Kelli Steele also spent time with the Delaware Art Museum's manager of studio learning and creative engagement Rebecca Howell, discussing an exhibition of works from breast cancer patients and survivors in their “Healing Through the Arts” art therapy program.

ARTS_PLAYLIST_10182019.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele interviews Delaware Symphony Orchestra David Amado and Delaware Art Museum manager of studio learning and creative engagement Rebecca Howell for Arts Playlist. Listen • 10:58

Next week is Free Speech Week. The annual event was started in 2005 with the goal of raising public awareness about the importance of freedom of speech and press.

The University of Delaware is among those participating in Free Speech Week, and in this week’s Enlighten Me, UD Associate Communications Professor Jennifer Lambe – who specializes in First Amendment issues – joins us to discuss the state of free speech today.