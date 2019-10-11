The Green - October 11, 2019

Listen to this edition of The Green or individual segments below:

In the coming weeks, Delaware Public Media will highlight several programs launched in Delaware in recent years as a response to the state’s opioid crisis - and show how they are working

This week, Nick Ciolino looks at ChristianaCare’s Community SOS program. Over the past several months the health system has been sending outreach teams to visit the homes of overdose patients after the overdose event to try to get the patient to commit to long term addiction treatment.

sos_community_green_10112019.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Nick Ciolino reports on ChristianCare's Community SOS program. Listen • 6:26

The battle for dollars on the retail landscape these days is a fierce one.

And much of the time we hear how the battle lines are drawn between brick and mortar stores and online retailers. But it’s not that simple. There’s also a divide among brick and mortar locations – one that can be seen playing out here in the First State.

It involves a long time retail mainstay – the shopping mall.

Some, like Christiana Mall, are thriving. Others, like Concord and Dover Malls, seem to be fading.

Contributor Eileen Dallabrida looks at what’s behind the increasing gap between these retail “haves” and “have nots.”

mall_issues_green_10112019.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Eileen Dallabrida discuss the challenges facing some First State shopping malls. Listen • 11:57

This month, the Delaware Art Museum in Wilmington presents two exhibitions focused on beauty, gender and identity.

Posing Beauty in African American Culture, runs October 19th through January 26th, 20-20, and Angela Fraleigh: Sound the Deep Waters, is already on view and will be through April 12th, 20-20.

Margaret Winslow is the curator of contemporary art at the Delaware Art Museum.

In this week’s Arts Playlist, Winslow joins Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele to dig a little deeper into these two exhibitions.

arts_playlist_deart_beauty_green_10112019.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele interviews Delaware Art Museum curator of contemporary art Margaret Winslow. Listen • 12:56

The Music School of Delaware expanded its music therapy program earlier this year with the help of Audrey Hausig.

Delaware Public Media’s Sophia Schmidt recently visted Hausig to learn about how music therapy works and how it can help people in a variety situations.