The Green - September 27, 2019

Listen to this edition of The Green or individual segments below:

Newly configured Christina School District schools in Wilmington are open, but they are just the beginning of efforts to implement the Memorandum of Understanding between the state and Christina to help city students and their families

Contributor Larry Nagengast digs deeper into what’s coming next from the state and Christina School District in the Delaware’s largest city.

mou_update_09272019.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Larry Nagengast discuss work to implement the Wilmington schools MOU between the state and Christina School District. Listen • 15:26

Delaware is one of just over a dozen states where the Department of Motor Vehicles uses facial recognition technology to sift through its driver’s license database and assist with federal investigations.

Delaware Public Media’s Nick Ciolino explains how the process works and some of the concerns raised by it.

de_facial__recognit_green_09272019.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Nick Ciolino reports on Delaware DMV use of facial recognition to assist the FBI. Listen • 5:56

Plans are underway for the 2019 Delaware Arts Summit, presented by the Delaware Division of the Arts.

The summit is Monday, October 28 at Dover Downs Hotel and Casino.

And in this week’s Arts Playlist, the Division of the Arts’ deputy director Kristin Pleasanton speaks with Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele about the event.

arts_playlist_arts_summit_green_09272019.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele interviews Delaware Division of the Arts’ deputy director Kristin Pleasanton about the Delaware Arts Summit. Listen • 10:57

And The Green concludes this week with an excerpt from the latest Direction Democracy podcast from the University of Delaware Center for Political Communication.

The podcast is part of the Center for Political Communication’s National Agenda series – Direction Democracy – which this fall examines where we’ve been, where we are going, and the current state of democracy in the United States.

On this episode, Delaware Public Media’s Tom Byrne is joined by the UD Center for Political Communication's Lindsay Hoffman and Paul Brewer.