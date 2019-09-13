The Green - September 13, 2019

Listen to this edition of The Green or individual segments below:

The First State National Historical Park - created in 2013 – is hardly a finished product.

That’s in part because it’s a unique National Park - a collection of seven sites throughout the state. And how best to present and interpret the story they tell is part of the ongoing work to develop the park.

But recently, there was a significant step forward. The National Park Service approved plans to redevelop the historic Sheriff's House in Old New Castle as the park’s central visitor center.

Delaware’s Public Media’s Sarah Mueller recently spoke with Lorin Felter, the First State National Historical Park’s Interpretation and Education Coordinator, about the Sheriff’s House project and where things stand with Delaware’s first and only national park.

Wilmington’s Tower Hill School is marking a major milestone.

One of the state’s oldest private schools - Tower Hill turns 100 in 2019, and celebrates its centennial this month

These anniversaries are often an opportunity to look both back and forward – and this week contributor Larry Nagengast examines Tower Hill’s past, present and future.

From the Chesapeake and Delaware Canal to the Mispillion River: One Artist’s Portrayal is the name of a new exhibit in the Visitor’s Center Gallery at the Historic Odessa Foundation in Odessa through October 13th.

It showcases the work of Delaware artist and Dover native Earl Abbott Jr.

And in this week’s Arts Playlist, Abbott speaks with Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele about his work and this new exhibition.

Millsboro played host to the 42nd annual Nanticoke Indian PowWow last weekend.

The Nanticoke Indian Tribe is one of Delaware’s two state-recognized Native American tribes.

It's annual powwow draws members of other tribes around the region, and raises money for the tribe’s nonprofit Nanticoke Indian Association and its museum. It also serves as a reunion for members of the Nanticoke community.

In this week's Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media's Sophia Schmidt takes us to this year's event.