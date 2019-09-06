The Green - September 6, 2019

Listen to this edition of The Green or individual segments below:

The new school year brings another effort to tackle an old problem - removing the obstacles that keep low-income, minority and English language-learning students living in Wilmington from receiving the same quality of education as others in First State.

The Redding Consortium for Educational Equity officially convenes for the first time this month to begin its work, and contributor Larry Nagengast examines how it plans to deliver solutions where similar efforts have come up short.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Larry Nagengast discuss the Redding Consortium for Educational Equity.

Former and current residents gathered last weekend to celebrate the tight-knit and self-sufficient African American community that once existed around Newark’s New London Road.

Delaware Public Media’s Sophia Schmidt was there.

Delaware Public Media's Sophia Schmidt reports on a celebration of Newark's old New London Road community.

The question of how low-lying coastal communities will adapt to the rising seas and more extreme weather caused by climate change is increasingly making it into the public consciousness. That’s especially true in Delaware - which is particularly vulnerable because its land is sinking at the same time as waters are rising.

One strategy that’s often listed as a possibility, but rarely discussed in depth, is simply getting out of the way.

Delaware Public Media’s Sophia Schmidt talked with a new University of Delaware faculty member at the about this concept - known as “managed retreat” - and whether it could help areas of the First State.

Delaware Public Media's Sophia Schmidt interviews UD professor A.R. Siders about sea level rise strategies.

The University of Delaware Center for Political Communication’s National Agenda series “Direction Democracy” kicked off this week with its first speaker.

Dan Pfeiffer, co-host of the popular political podcast, Pod Save America and former Obama campaign communications director, visited Newark to offer his view of the political landscape and the nation’s democracy from the left.

And this week on The Green we offer a piece of what Pfeiffer had to say during his 90-minute talk at UD’s Mitchell Hall Wed. night