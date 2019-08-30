The Green - August 30, 2019

Listen to this edition of The Green or individual segments below:

The state’s Downtown Development District program is expanding, hoping to build on its initial effort to revitalize downtowns in a handful of cities and towns across the First State

Contributor Jon Hudle takes a closer look at Delaware's Downtown Development Districts and their impact to date.

DOWNTOWN_DEV_DIST_GREEN_008392019.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Jon Hurdle discuss Delaware's Downtown Development Districts. Listen • 11:41

Before Congress began its August recess, the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee unveiled the America’s Transportation Infrastructure Act. If passed it would green light spending $287 billion over five years on efforts to maintain and repair the nation’s roads and bridges – and more.

Sen. Tom Carper co-authored the bill and earlier this week toured the state highlighting what the bill could mean for Delaware, specifically infrastructure vulnerable to climate change and sea level rise.

He also stopped by our Dover studio to discuss the bill and some other topics.

CARPER_HIGHWAY_BILL_GREEN_008392019.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne interviews Sen. Tom Carper. Listen • 15:11

New leadership took the helm at Code Purple Kent County this summer.

The organization’s founder Rebecca (Becky) Martin stepped down - and handed the reins to Ennio Emmanuel and Dr. Maribel Zaragoza, who are now serving as co-directors.

Emmanuel and Dr. Zaragoza plan to hold a public meeting to discuss homlessness in Kent County and what Code Purple Kent County needs to address it.

And Emmanuel recently spoke to Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele about it.

CODE_PURPLE_KENT_GREEN_008392019.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele interviews Code Purple Kent County co-director Ennio Emmanuel. Listen • 11:26

A Revolutionary War-era flag from the First State and the man who captured it are having a reunion of sorts.

A Delaware militia flag in the Delaware Historical Society’s collection is currently on display with a portrait of William Dansey – the British officer who captured it in September 1777 during fighting shortly before Battle of Brandywine.

In this week’s Enlighten Me, we sat down with Delaware Historical Society’s chief curator Leigh Rifenburg to discuss bringing the portrait to the U.S. for the first time and the significance of pairing it with this historic flag.