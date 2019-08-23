The Green - August 23, 2019

Listen to this edition of The Green or individual segments below:

Concord Pike in North Wilmington has long been a destination for shoppers and diners, lined with a wide variety of stores, restaurants and services.

But anyone driving this stretch of the Route 202 corridor recently knows it’s seeing its fair share of changes.

Contributor Eileen Dallabrida takes a closer look at these changes and what they tell us – not only about Concord Pike – but the state of retail shopping these days.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Eileen Dallabrida discuss the changing retail landscape on Concord Pike in North Wilmington.

The Mispillion Art League (MAL) in Milford is bringing a unique art event to the First State this October, with help from other arts local arts oganizations.

The 2019 Big Draw Festival will take place throughout October with events being offered up and down the state.

In this week’s Arts Playlist, Mispillion Art League member Rosemary Connelly chats with Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele about the Big Draw Festival.

Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele interviews the Mispillion Art League's Rosemary Connelly about the Big Draw Festival.

The Direction Democracy podcast from the University of Delaware Center for Political Communication returns this week.

The podcast is part of the Center for Political Communication’s National Agenda series – Direction Democracy – which this fall examines where we’ve been, where we are going, and the current state of democracy in the United States.

And on this episode, Delaware Public Media’s Tom Byrne and UD Center for Political Communication Associate Director Dr. Lindsay Hoffman discuss the debate over guns in the wake of recent mass shootings, what was learned from the first two Democratic presidential debates, and a preview of this fall's Direction Democracy guest speakers at UD.