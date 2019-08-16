The Green - August 16, 2019

Listen to this edition of The Green or individual segments below:

A recent transportation justice report by the Wilmington Area Planning Council (WILMAPCO) details the barriers faced by those in the Wilmington region’s most impoverished neighborhoods, as well as its predominantly black neighborhoods.

Delaware Public Media’s Sophia Schmidt is joined by a WILMPACO planner to take a close look at the report’s findings.

Delaware Public Media's Sophia Schmidt interviews WILMAPCO planner and project manager Bill Swiatek

We’ve been reporting for some time now about the unique challenges Delaware faces from sea level rise. The state is low-lying and its coast is sinking as sea levels rise, accelerating the rate it will see the impacts of rising seas.

Despite years of warnings about this danger, the First State is building homes in places that are vulnerable to higher seas and storm surge more than twice as fast as it is in safer areas according to a report from the research group Climate Central and the real estate company Zillow.

Their report, issued last year, was recently up updated – and contributor Jon Hurdle takes look at what their most recent estimates show.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Jon Hurdle discuss coastal housing development and sea level rise in the First State.

The Delaware Art Museum in Wilmington has some new acquisitions, and much of what it is adding is work by women and artists of color.

Just last year, the Museum purchased 24 works of art, a third of which was created by women and another third produced by African American artists.

And in this week’s Arts Playlist, the Delaware Art Museum's curator of contemporary art, Margaret Winslow, discusses this focus on women and artists of color with Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele.

Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele interviews Delaware Art Museum curator of contemporary art Margaret Winslow.

The Delaware Center for the Inland Bays has finished building the first artificial oyster reef in the state.

It's first of three planned in Delaware, part of a larger plan to increase shellfish life in state waterways to filter the water and reduce excess nitrogen.

In this week’s Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Nick Ciolino speaks with The Center’s Science and Restoration Coordinator Marianne Walch about the multi-agency collaboration to clean Delaware’s water.