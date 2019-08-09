The Green - August 9, 2019

Listen to this edition of The Green or individual segments below:

Residents on several roads along the Route 9 corridor near the Port of Wilmington have complained about truck traffic they say hurts their property values and quality of life.

Delaware Public Media’s Sophia Schmidt reports people living on one such street may get the opportunity to move.

PYLES_LANE_UPDATE_GREEN_08092019.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Sophia Schmidt reports on the possible buyout of residents living on Pyles Lane near the Port of Wilmington. Listen • 7:26

The country was jolted last weekend by mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio that killed 31 people and injured dozens more.

In the wake of those shootings, conversations about guns and stricter laws to regulate them re-intensified, along with discussions about white nationalism and its role in fueling violence.

Delaware Public Media’s Sarah Mueller spoke with Gov. John Carney, Sen. Tom Carper, Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester and others this week to get their thoughts on these latest mass shootings, the future of gun control legislation at the state and federal level and white nationalism.

LOCAL_GUN_REAX_GREEN_08092019.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Sarah Mueller reports on local reaction to recent mass shootings in El Paso, TX and Dayton, OH. Listen • 7:26

Trade tensions between the United States and China are escalating in the wake of President Donald Trump announcing new 10% tariffs on $300 billion of Chinese goods and China devaluing its currency and pulling out of U.S. agriculture purchases in repsonse.

And the longer the trade war goes on, the more everyday consumers could feel the impact when they go shopping. Contributor Eileen Dallabrida examines how your wallet could take a hit.

china_tariffs_retail_green_08092019.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Eileen Dallabrida discuss the impact the U.S.-China trade war may have on consumers. Listen • 8:42

The 2019-2020 season of concerts by the Delaware Symphony Orchestra (DSO) begins in Wilmington next month.

And in this week’s Arts Playlist, DSO executive director Alan Jordan joins Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele to offer a season preview.

ARTSPLAYLIST_DSO_SEASON_GREEN_08092019.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele interviews Delaware Symphony Orchestra executive director Alan Jordan. Listen • 8:41

Two groups working to promote growth and revitalization throughout Wilmington annnounced this week they are joining forces.

The new Wilmington Alliance brings together the Wilmington Renaissance Corporation and Wilmington Leaders Alliance. The Renaissance Corp. has been around since 1993, and worked on projects incuding development of the LOMA District and launch of the Creative District. The Leaders Alliance was started in 2015, bringing business, civic and non-profit leaders together with a focus on workforce development and teen violence intervention.

In this week’s Enlighten Me, we interview Christiana Care Chief Transformation Officer Dr. Edmondo J. Robinson, vice chair of the Wilmington Alliance.