The Green - August 2, 2019

The First State has recently passed some laws seeking to encourage residents to make healthier choices, and is examining other legislation that would do the same.

This week, Delaware Public Media's Nick Ciolino interviews Department of Health and Social Services Dr. Kara Odom Walker about these efforts, their anticpated impact, and how far the state may go pursuing them

Delaware Public Media's Nick Ciolino interviews DHSS Sec. Dr. Kara Odom Walker about laws encouraging healthier decisions.

State and local officials are rejecting a new report that says coastal states including Delaware need to spend billions of dollars on thousands of miles of sea walls to defend themselves against projected sea-level rise by 2040.

Contributor Jon Hurdle takes a look at the report and the pushback it has received locally.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Jon Hurdle discuss the use of sea walls in Delaware to combat sea level rise.

N.C. Wyeth: New Perspectives is a new exhibition on display now at the Brandywine River Museum of Art in Chadds Ford, PA.

It’s being billed as the most in-depth presentation of the renowned 20th-century artist’s work to date.

In this week’s Arts Playlist, the exhibition's co-curator Christine Podmaniczky speaks with Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele about the artist and the exhibit.

Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele interviews Christine Podmaniczky, co-curator of "N.C. Wyeth: New Perspectives."

This week's Enlighten Me delves into a University of Delaware professor’s upcoming work to study gun violence, which just received a major grant from The National Collaborative on Gun Violence Research.