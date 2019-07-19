The Green - July 19, 2019

Listen to this edition of The Green or individual segments below:

Are DNREC’s new plans to regulate the Coastal Zone too restrictive to attract new business to 14 industrial sites, or are they too lax to protect the environment there?

The department’s draft regulations appear to have riled both the business and environmental communities, judging by comments received in response to DNREC’s plan to implement a new law that opens up the sites to new industrial development.

Contributor Jon Hurdle takes a closer look at the pushback these draft regulations face.

cza_reg_pushback_green_07192019.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Jon Hurdle discuss criticism of the draft Coastal Zone Conversion Permit Act regulations. Listen • 11:55

Claire DeMatteis was sworn in as Delaware Department of Correction Commissioner this week.

Delaware Public Media’s Sarah Mueller sat down with DeMatties to talk about her priorities - and issues facing the department.

new_DOC_commissr_green_07192019.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Sarah Mueller interviews new Dept. of Correction commissioner Claire DeMatteis. Listen • 8:12

The latest edition of the Delaware Forest Service's popular “Big Trees of Delaware” is out.

It’s a comprehensive list of the largest trees currently in the First State, covering an estimated 80 native and non-native species here.

And Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele recently chatted with Delaware Forest Service forest health specialist Bill Seybold about this 5th edition of the book.

big_trees_delaware_green_07192019.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele interviews Delaware Forest Service forest health specialist Bill Seybold about 'Big Trees of Delaware.' Listen • 8:27

In this week's Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Sophia Schmidt sits down with recent Charter School of Wilmington graduate Sophia Zhao, a budding local writer recently received national recognition for her work exploring her Chinese-American identity.

artsplaylist_student_writer_green_07192019.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Sophia Schmidt interviews award-winning writer Sophia Zhao. Listen • 5:26

A fair amount of summer vacation remains for kids, but while they continue enjoy a little down time, parents need to start thinking about getting the gear their children need for upcoming school year.

Back to school shopping season is here – and each summer we check in with Delaware Public Media contributor Eileen Dallabrida to learn what this year’s retail trends are.

In this week’s Enlighten Me, she stops by The Green to offer her insights.