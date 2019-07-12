The Green - July 12, 2019

Listen to this edition of The Green or individual segments below:

The latest project seeking to bring more student housing to New London Road in Newark could further chip away at a what had long been an close-knit African-American neighborhood.

Delaware Public Media’s Sophia Schmidt takes us to the neighborhood to hear from residents – past and present.

NEWARK_HOUSING_GREEN_071220.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Sophia Schmidt reports on the changing face of a neighborhood on Newark's New London Road. Listen • 7:27

Charter schools were in the headlines a fair amount over just completed school year - and those headlines certainly offered a mixed bag of news.

Odyssey Charter School is on formal review in the wake of allegations of misuse of funds and board conflicts of interest, and two other charters closed. But two charters, Charter School of Wilmington and the Sussex Academy of Arts and Sciences, were lauded by a national publication for their excellence. And looking ahead, the state is getting ready hand out federal grant funds to bolster charters in Delaware.

Contributor Larry Nagengast takes a closer look the current state of charters in the First State and examines some new charters coming to Sussex County.

CHARTER_UPDATE_GREEN_07122019.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Larry Nagengast discuss the state of Delaware's charter schools. Listen • 18:10

The Delaware Art Museum in Wilmington hosts a full-day writers conference later this month. It’s the third year the museum has held such a conference - seeking to expand its efforts to connect Delaware’s arts community by reaching out to the state’s literary community.

And in this week’s Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele chats with the Delaware Art Museum’s chief operating officer Molly Giordano about what the conference offers.

ARTSPLAYLIST_WRITER_CONF_GREEN_07122019.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele interviews Delaware Art Museum chief operating officer Molly Giordano about its upcoming writers' conference. Listen • 11:26

Nemours A.I. duPont Hospital for Children recently launched its Global Outreach Program.

It allows Nemours associates to apply for grants to have Nemours fund mission style medical care for children anywhere in the world.

In this week’s Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Nick Ciolino sits down with the program’s director, as well as two people taking advantage of the opportunity - a Nephrologist who just got back from providing care in Peru and an ER Nurse preparing to work at a mobile medical clinic in the mountains of Mexico.