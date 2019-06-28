The Green - June 28, 2019

Listen to this edition of The Green or individual segments below:

Odyssey Charter School moved closer to being placed on probation this week.

The state’s Charter School Accountability Committee earlier this week recommended probation as part of the Department of Education’s formal review of the school.

The committee also offered 16 conditions for Odyssey to meet during a probationary period.

Delaware Public Media contributor Larry Nagengast has more on this latest episode in Odyssey’s formal review.

odyssey_charter_green_06282019.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Larry Nagengast discuss the recommendation of probation for Odyssey Charter School. Listen • 14:11

First State communities struggling to manage sea-level rise and increased flooding, as well as surging development, have a place to turn for help.

It’s known as the Resilient and Sustainable Communities League (RASCL), and it provides technical expertise, networking and advice on funding to communities that may not have the expertise, the money, or the time to navigate a maze of public and private agencies on their own.

Delaware Public Media contributor Jon Hurdle examines this relatively new network of state agencies, nonprofits and academic experts dedicated to building resiliency.

rascl_green_06282019.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Jon Hurdle discuss RASCL's work with small First State coastal communities. Listen • 12:56

The music of the islands is coming to the Delaware Art Museum.

The museum launches a series in July that presents dance, music and performances from artists with deep connections to Caribbean culture.

In this week’s Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele chats with the museum's manager of performance programs and community engagement Jonathan Whitney about the artists and performances - and the companion exhibition.

artsplylist_caribbean_green_06282019.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele interviews the Delaware Art Museum’s manager of performance programs and community engagement Jonathan Whitney. Listen • 11:26

The Green regularly takes time to highlight work created by students.

Last week, we heard a trio of stores from student voices at the University Of Delaware.

This week, we head back to Newark to hear from two more student journalists, offering stories about issues and topics they find interesting and important.