The Green - June 14, 2019

There’s been a fair amount of coverage nationwide and in Delaware about the extent of ground water contamination by toxic PFAS chemicals. The chemicals are increasingly being linked to some cancers, as well as low birth weights, elevated cholesterol, thyroid problems, and other illnesses

But contributor Jon Hurdle reports a new set of concerns are being raised in the wake of recent news that U.S. Food and Drug Administration also found PFAS chemicals in some foods. They were found in several states – including Delaware - during testing done in 2017.

The First State has what appears to be a shaky track record on historic preservation, especially in New Castle County where a number of buildings have fallen victim to neglect and become beyond repair.

But some New Castle County Council members are trying to improve the situation by creating a new working group to address it.

Contributor Larry Nagengast takes a look at that group and what it hopes to accomplish, as well as a current dispute playing out in southern New Castle County.

A new summer music festival is coming to Wilmington this month, offering 8 performances over 10 days.

In this week's Arts Playlist, we learn more about the Serafin Summer Music Festival from its manager Gus Mercante.

In this week’s Enlighten Me, we return to WMPH and Mount Pleasant High School in the Brandywine School District – one of the two schools we’ve partnered with on our to our Generation Voice Youth Media project.

And again his week we showcase one of the student interviews with a local music artist.

And the one we have for you this week is from Tori Rupert, who is wrapping up her freshman year at Mount Pleasant. She sat down with E.B. Hawkins.