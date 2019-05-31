The Green - May 31, 2019

Listen to this edition of The Green or individual segments below:

Being evicted can mean homelessness, as well as losing access to food assistance and employment.

And Legal aid groups say the court process makes it too easy for landlords to evict tenants they consider undesirable.

But Delaware Public Media’s Sarah Mueller reports a new state pilot program aims to provide more people facing eviction with lawyers.

eviction_green_05312019.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Sarah Mueller reports on efforts to level the legal scales for Delawareans facing eviction. Listen • 11:26

A University of Delaware professor is making her research more accessible by partnering with the Delaware Museum of Natural History to connect it with kids.

Dr. April Kloxin’s team is currently working on ways to engineer cultures for studying disease progression, like creating mock-tissues to study cancer cell growth.

UD intern contributor DJ McCauley tells us Kloxin’s exhibit at the museum takes some of the same principles of biomimicry that inform that work and shows young people where they can see them in the world around them.

ud_biomimicry_green_05312019.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne interviews UD professor Dr. April Kloxin about her work and the biomimicry exhibit she created. Listen • 15:26

Going to the beach is supposed to be fun, but sometimes hauling toys, chairs, towels, coolers, and more across the hot sand to and from your favorite spot, can give your an unwanted headache.

Sussex County inventor Jennifer Schultz believes she’s come up with a solution to that problem - designing what she calls “a unique piece of luggage” - the Sand Slider Beach Caddy.

Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele recently chatted with Schultz about her invention and trying to get it to the public.

beach_caddy_green_05312019.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele interviews Sussex County inventor Jennifer Schultz. Listen • 13:41

The school year is almost over, and one concern during the summer is keeping kids engaged in things like reading.

The Wilmington Public Library is trying something different to encourage young people to pick up a book.

And in this week’s Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Sophia Schmidt has more about this effort to use a familiar place to get youngsters in the state’s largest city to read.