The Green - May 24, 2019

Research shows the racial gap in wealth remains significant across the country.

Delaware Public Media’s Sophia Schmidt talks to one researcher about what that gap looks like in the First State’s largest city, Wilmington.

WILM_WEALTH_GAP_GREEN_05242019.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Sophia Schmidt interviews associate director for Prosperity Now's racial wealth divide initiative Ebony White Listen • 10:43

Funland Amusement Park in Rehoboth Beach has been a summer staple for decades.

And a new book from Takoma Park, Maryland resident Chris Lindsley - a former Funland employee - is offering a different glimpse into the park. “Land of Fun: The Story of an Amusement Park for the Ages.” chronicles Lindsley's six summers working at Funland as a teenager in the 1980’s. It also tells the story of the Fasnacht family that's owned Funland since 1962.

In this week’s Arts Playlist, Lindsley chats with Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele about the book.

ARTS_PLAY_FUNLAND_05242019.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele interviews Chris Lindsley, author of "Land of Fun: The Story of an Amusement Park for the Ages.” Listen • 13:28

The University of Delaware Center for Political Communication and Delaware Public Media are renewing their podcasting partnership with the Direction Democracy podcast.

Last year, the UD CPC and Delaware Public Media worked together on the Midterm Matters podcast, which was named best podcast in the Delaware Press Association’s 2019 Communications Contest and earned an honorable mention in the 2019 National Federation of Press Women Communications Contest.

This new podcast is part of the Center for Political Communication’s upcoming National Agenda series – DIRECTION DEMOCRACY – that will examine where we’ve been, where we are going, and the current state of democracy in the United States.

In this first episode, Delaware Public Media news director Tom Byrne is joined by the UD Center for Political Communication’s Associate Director and National Agenda series director Dr. Lindsay Hoffman, and Dr. Paul Brewer, the CPC’s Research Director.