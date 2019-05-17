The Green - May 17, 2019

Listen to this edition of The Green or individual segments below:

In a seven span, the University of Delaware’s Horn Program in Entrepreneurship has helped jump start dozens of promising entrepreneurial ventures, while expanding its reach beyond the UD campus.

This week, contributor Larry Nagengast takes a look how the Horn Program operates, its growth and where it’s headed.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Larry Nagengast discuss The Univ. of Delaware's Horn Program in Entrepreneurship.

Pope Francis announced a new rule last week requiring priests and nuns to report cases of sexual abuse, and any attempts to cover them up, to church authorities. But the Beau Biden Foundation, which works to help prevent child abuse, isn’t convinced it will be effective.

Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele interviews Beau Biden Foundation executive director Patty Dailey Lewis about the Pope’s move to address the issue.

Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele interviews Beau Biden Foundation executive director Patty Dailey Lewis.

Memorial Day and the unofficial start of the summer season are just a week away. And what would a First State summer be without the Delaware State Fair in Harrington.

This year is a big year for the fair, which celebrates its centennial. And the Delaware Public Archives is helping the State Fair mark its 100th anniversary with a new exhibition called “The Delaware State Fair: A Century of Family Fun.”

Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele spoke with Delaware Public Archives Director and State Archivist Stephen Marz about the exhibition.

Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele interviews Delaware Public Archives Director and State Archivist Stephen Marz about "The Delaware State Fair: A Century of Family Fun."

In this week’s Enlighten Me, we return to WMPH and Mount Pleasant High School in the Brandywine School District – one of the two schools we’ve partnered with on our to our Generation Voice Youth Media project

This year, Mount Pleasant students swept the “Radio Prepared Report” category of the Delaware Press Association’s 2019 High School Communications contest, taking first through honorable mention.

First place went to junior Shawn Coulter for his piece JUULing in high schools, which also took 2nd place in the National Federation of Press Women national High School contest. And we offering and encire airing of his piece this week to recognize those accomplishments.