The Green - May 10, 2019

Sales of electric vehicles are up, but are concerns about “range anxiety” - having a place to charge them away from home when needed – limiting their growth?

Contributor Jon Hurdle examines how Delaware is doing when it comes to promoting EV’s and combating “range anxiety” by making charging stations available in the First State.

VA_CHARGERS_GREEN_05102019.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Jon Hurdle discuss efforts to make electric vehicle charging stations more readily available in the First State.

An ambitious plan to reimagine a century old community on Wilmington’s West Side is making strides.

Work on the neighborhood known as The Flats started in 2015 and will completed in six phases that stretch over 10-15 years. Right now, it’s about a third of the way done.

This week contributor Larry Nagengast takes a look what’s been done so far, what’s still to come and how it’s unique approach is faring.

THE_FLATS_GREEN_05102019.mp3 Delaware Public Media' Tom Byrne and contributor Larry Nagengast discuss progress made on redeveloping "The Flats" in Wilmington.

The state Department of Education is taking a look at equity in and among First State schools.

Officials recently held their first equity summit and are developing a statewide equity plan in an effort to offer all students equal access to the people, resources and opportunities needed for a quality education— from school to school and within school buildings.

Delaware Public Media’s Sophia Schmidt talked with the state’s only school district-level equity officer about what changes she thinks are needed.

SCHOOL_EQUITY_GREEN_05102019.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Sophia Schmidt interviews Red Clay School District equity officer Tawanda Bond.

One year ago, the Historic Odessa Foundation (HOF) embarked on a $3-million endowment campaign to help assure the Historic Houses of Odessa not only remain open and preserved -- but can grow.

And the campaign, entitled “Independence and Perpetuity,” is more than 75% of the way to that goal.

The foundation is now making a final push to complete the campaign and fulfill the late H. Rodney Sharp’s vision for the Historic Houses Sharp - a prominent Delaware preservationist - owned the Houses before giving them to Winterthur Museum in 1958.

In this week’s Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele speaks with Sharp's grandaughter, Donnan Sharp, and the Historic Odessa Foundation’s executive director Debbie Buckson about the campaign.