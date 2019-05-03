The Green - May 3, 2019

Listen to this edition of The Green or individual segments below:

Dover International Speedway is celebrating its 50th Anniversary this year - a history that's taken it from relatively humble beginnings in 1969, through a era when crowds topped 100,000 on NASCAR Sundays, to its present day effort to find its niche with fans.

Contributor Larry Nagengast trades pit road for memory lane as he looks at the Monster Mile – then, now and beyond.

dover_speedway_50_green_05032019.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Larry Nagengast discuss 50 years of NASCAR racing at Dover International Speedway. Listen • 22:11

The Green likes to highlight student journalism on The Green – whether its high schoolers in our Generation Voice youth media program at Mount Pleasant and Mc kean high schools - or college students at the University of Delaware and Delaware State University.

This spring, we have a UD intern contributor, DJ McCauley, focusing on science and health reporting.

And this week, she takes us to The Control of Balance and Locomotion (CoBal) Lab at University of Delaware's STAR Campus to learn about its Virtual Reality Cave, which is used to study balance issues in people ranging from healthy older adults to people suffering from Parkinson’s Disease and concussions.

We also talk to one of the UD researchers from the CoBal lab working with the VR Cave.

ud_vr_cave_green_05032019.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne interviews Jaclyn Caccese, a post-doctoral researcher in UD’s Department of Kinesiology and Applied Physiology, about the UD CoBal Lab's Virtual Reality Cave. Listen • 16:26

May is Preservation Month, and the Rehoboth Art League (RAL) marking the occasion with its “Preservation Matters” program later this month.

The League’s exhibitions director Nick Serratore says it’s extremely important that items - like paintings and paper documents in particular - are preserved properly.

And in our latest Arts Playlist, Serratore chats with Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele about how “Preservation Matters” - opening May 10th - uses the Rehoboth Art Leagues’ Permanent Collection to highlight and bolster the group’s preservation efforts.