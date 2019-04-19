The Green - April 19, 2019

Listen to this edition of The Green or individual segments below:

A number of school districts have held tax referendums this year, with varying results. Next up is the Christina School District, which puts its ask for more operating budget funding before voters April 19th.

It’s a crucial vote for the district, which is in the midst of working with the state to reorganize its Wilmington schools in an effort to improve student outcomes there

Contributor Larry Nagengast delves into what the district is asking for - and what could happen if it fails.

christina_ref_green_04192019.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Larry Nagengast discuss the upcoming Christina School District tax referendum. Listen • 16:42

Delaware’s substitute teachers have not seen a statewide pay raise for almost two decades. And schools are struggling to fill teacher vacancies.

Delaware Public Media’s Sophia Schmidt digs deeper into the issue and what may be done to address it.

sub_teachers_green_04192019.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Sophia Schmidt examines Delaware's substitute teacher shortage. Listen • 7:13

The "A Matter of Facts" podcast ends its 10 episode run examining where to find trustworthy and reliable sources of news and information this month.

In this final edition, host Nancy Karibjanian and Delaware Humanities Executive Director Michele Anstine consider what role the humanities, and specifically organizations like Delaware Humanities, play in helping people navigate misinformation and divides to become informed citizens.