"A Matter of Facts" podcast: Michele Anstine and Delaware Humanities

The "A Matter of Facts" podcast ends its 10 episode run examining where to find trustworthy and reliable sources of news and information this month.

In this final edition, host Nancy Karibjanian and Delaware Humanities Executive Director Michele Anstine consider what role the humanities, and specifically organizations like Delaware Humanities, play in helping people navigate misinformation and divides to become informed citizens.

Anstine is a Delaware natve and University of Delaware alum, holding both Bachelor's and Masters degress from UD. She began her career as Education Coordinator at the Read House and Gardens and later became Assistant CEO and Chief Program Officer for the Delaware Historical Society.

Delaware Humanities, a state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, created the "A Matter of Facts" podcast to delve into identifying trustworthy and reliable sources of news and information as part of its mission is to engage, educate, and inspire all Delawareans through cultural programming.

Delaware Public Media is proud to help produce this podcast and we also thank the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation for its generous support of this initiative and the Pulitzer Prizes for its partnership.