The Green - April 12, 2019

The Green has previously examined the state of retail shopping in Delaware, looking at what’s next for shopping malls and other retail centers across the First State.

But there’s another highly competitive battle for consumer dollars – the one waged by grocery stores.

Contributor Eileen Dallabrida checks out the factors affecting the state’s grocery shopping landscape, including Wegmans’ plan to open its first Delaware location.

grocery_war_green_04122019.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Eileen Dallabrida discuss Delaware's grocery shopping landscape. Listen • 8:27

Sen. Tom Carper visits The Green this week to chat about a variety of issues, ranging from the Mueller Report and Joe Biden to his work to address groudnwater contamination in Delaware and nationwide.

carper_intv_green_04122019.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne interviews Sen. Tom Carper. Listen • 17:10

The Delaware Contemporary hosts the 2019 Gretchen Hupfel Symposium entitled Immanent Realms: Light, Images, Sound next month.

In this week's Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele chats with The Delaware Contemporary's Gretchen Hupfel curator of Contemporary Art Kathrine Page about the symposium and a associated exhibit from Philadelphia-based photographer and multi-media artist John Singletary.

arts_playlist_symposium_green_04122019.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele interviews The Delaware Contemporary's Gretchen Hupfel curator of Contemporary Art Kathrine Page. Listen • 8:27

The Dover-based band Hoochi Coochi has been playing rock and roll at venues across the Mid-Atlantic Region for the past few years.

And in this week’s Enlighten Me, three of the band’s members, vocalist Danielle Johnson, bass player Mark Reed and guitarist Fats Hawkins, dropped by the Delaware Public Media studios to chat with our Nick Ciolino about soon to be released music and upcoming local shows - as well as offer and acoustic performance.