The Green - April 5, 2019

Listen to this edition of The Green or individual segments below:

The first of Delaware’s new sober living homes is up and running, offering both wraparound medical treatment for addiction as well as job training programs for its residents.

Delaware Public Media's Nick Ciolino examines how these new facilities work and the question of how to sustain them long-term.

SOBER_HOUSES_GREEN_04052015.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Nick Ciolino reports new sober-living options in the First State. Listen • 5:43

Children of color can internalize society’s harmful messages about skin tone at a young age.

It’s an issue two Delaware moms tackle in their children’s book I Love Your Brown. And Delaware Public Media’s Sophia Schmidt joins those moms this week to discuss it.

LOVE_YOUR_BROWN_GREEN_04052019.mp3 Delaware Public Media’s Sophia Schmidt interviews "I Love Your Brown" authors Atiya Chase and Daneýa Jacobs. Listen • 13:57

The Historic Houses of Odessa and the Historic Odessa Foundation are celebrating the 10th anniversary of its educational program for students and the public focused the Underground Railroad - and its connection to Odessa's Corbit-Sharp House.

It’s called Freedom Seekers: The Odessa Story.

Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele chats with Historic Odessa Foundation's education curator Johnnye Baker about the program this week.

FREEDOM_SEEKERS_GREEN_04052019.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele interviews the Historic Odessa Foundation's education curator Johnnye Baker about Freedom Seekers: The Odessa Story. Listen • 19:56

April is here – and with it another baseball season.

It's the Wilmington Blue Rocks's 27th season on the Wilmington Riverfront and the Kansas City Royals' High-A minor league affiliate hopes to continue drawing thousands to Frawley Stadium.

In this week's Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne sits down with two members of the team's front office to discuss what fans can expect on and off the field in 2019.