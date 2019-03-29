The Green - March 29, 2019

Listen to this edition of The Green or individual segments below:

Concerns about the effects of toxic PFAS chemicals on public water supplies in some areas of Delaware are rising with the announcement of a federal government probe into a National Guard base in New Castle, and a report that the Pentagon is seeking to weaken standards for cleaning up contamination at military installations such as Dover Air Force Base.

Contributor Jon Hurdle offers an update on the story he initially reported on last fall.

PFASUPDATE_GREEN_03292019.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Jon Hurdle discuss the latest developments regarding PFAS contamination on and around First State military bases. Listen • 15:12

Bayhealth is launching a new residency program, with an eye toward helping address the need for more doctors in Delaware, paricularly in Kent and Sussex Counties. Delaware Public Media's Nick Ciolino talks with Bayhealth leadership about the program and its potential impact.

BAYHEALTH_RESIDENCY_GREEN_03292019.mp3 Delaware Public Media’s Nick Ciolino interviews Bayhealth President and CEO Terry Murphy and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Gary Siegelman. Listen • 13:12

There’s a new public art installation in the Creative District in downtown Wilmington.

The 8-by-12-foot mural is a collaboratively-written poem called “19 Questions” and is displayed on a mural-style background at The Episcopal Church of Saints Andrew and Matthew on N. Shipley Street.

University of Delaware students under the direction of English and Creative Writing professor David Teague worked on the project and in this week's Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele chats with Teague about how it all came together.

ARTSPLAYLIST_POEM_MURAL_GREEN_03292019.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele interviews UD professor David Teague about the "19 Questions" poem mural in Wilmington's Creative District. Listen • 11:43

A senior from Hodgson-Vo-Tech High School in Glasgow is Delaware’s 2019 Poetry Out Loud Delaware State Champion.

Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele interviews Chelsea Anokye-Agyei about poetry and her victory in this week’s Enlighten Me.