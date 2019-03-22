The Green - March 22, 2019

Listen to this edition of The Green or individual segments below:

The Christina School District continues to check all the boxes as it moves to implement its memorandum of understanding with the state to reorganize its Wilmington schools. But the path to the finish line is not completely clear.

Contributor Larry Nagengast looks at what issues remain on the horizon in this latest effort to improve schools in the state’s largest city.

christina_mou_green_03222019.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Larry Nagengast discuss the progress being made on the reorganization of the Christina School District's Wilmington schools. Listen • 15:42

Delaware’s Medicaid expansion in 2014 provided access to preventive medical services to tens of thousands of low-income adults in Delaware. But dental coverage was not included in that expansion.

And Delaware Public Media’s Sarah Mueller reports the lack of affordable dental coverage results in real costs to people’s health and finances - and to the state.

adult_dental_care_green_03222019.mp3 Delaware Public Medias Sarah Mueller reports on the availability of dental care for low-income Delaware residents. Listen • 9:56

Artificial intelligence is a term we’re all pretty familiar with, but how much do we really know about it beyond the way its portrayed in pop culture and science fiction.

What is the state of A.I. right now and where is it headed? And does A.I mean to you and me – both now and in the future?

These questions have both practical and philosophical implications – and the latest A Matter of Facts podcast tries to sort through some them with Dr. Susan Schneider, associate professor of Philosophy and Cognitive Science at the University of Connecticut and a distinguished scholar at the Library of Congress.