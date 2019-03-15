The Green - March 15, 2019

Listen to this edition of The Green or individual segments below:

Wilmington’s 7th Street Peninsula is home to a number of businesses and seen as a potential site for significant development, but persistent flooding there – and the specter of sea level rise – cloud its future.

Delaware Public Media’s Sophia Schmidt takes a closer look at what planners and businesses say about the 7th Street Peninsula.

7TH_STREET_PENINSULA_GREEN_03152019.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Sophia Schmidt reports on flooding on Wilmington's 7th Street Peninsula and its possible impact on future development. Listen • 7:25

A second Sussex County public charter school could be up and running by 2021.

Alonna Berry is preparing to launch The Bryan Stevenson School of Excellence, named after lawyer and justice advocate Bryan Stevenson - a Milton native.

Berry, the school’s founder and board chair, recently spoke with Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele recently spoke with Berry about the high school and its "service learning" concept.

NEW_SUSSEX_CHARTER_GREEN_03152019.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele interviews The Bryan Stevenson School of Excellence founder Alonna Berry. Listen • 11:27

This week's Arts Playlist highlights a downstate concert celebrating Women’s History Month offered by the Cantabile Women’s Chorus based at the Music School of Delaware's Milford branch. Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele chats with the group's director Joanne Ward and the school's Milford brach director Amos Fayette.

ARTS_PLAYLIST_CANTABILE_GREEN_03152019.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele interviews Cantabile Women’s Chorus director Joanne Ward and Music School of Delaware Milford branch director Amos Fayette. Listen • 11:12

Last fall, the University of Delaware's Center for Political Communication held its second annual audio essay contest with the theme "Voices Matter."

The contest offered UD students campus-wide the opportunity to submit audio essays about the First Amendment, free speech and hate speech. Dozens of students participated, producing a wide range personal and emotional audio essays.

In this week’s Enlighten Me – Delaware Public Media highlights the top 3 winning essays.

(Note: One of the winning essays discusses use of the N-word and uses it throughout the essay. Delaware Public Media has altered the original audio to bleep it out for broadcast, but is making the unaltered version available here online.)