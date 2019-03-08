The Green - March 8, 2019

Listen to this edition of The Green or individual segments below:

The Newark mayoral race was left wide open when current mayor Polly Sierer announced she would not seek a third term.

And we’ve been spending time on The Green recently meeting the candidates vying to take her place.

We previously brought you interviews with Catherine Ciferni, Jerry Clifton and Kasai Guthrie.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Sophia Schmidt talks to the fourth candidate running, Brandon Farzad.

newark_mayor_farzad_green_03082019.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Sophia Schmidt interviews Newark mayoral candidate Brandon Farzad. Listen • 11:57

Girls Incorporated of Delaware seeks to “inspire girls to be strong, smart and bold.”

And the organization is honoring three women who reflect that mission at its 30th Annual Strong, Smart, and Bold luncheon next week.

Delaware Public Media’s Sarah Mueller spoke to Girls Inc. Board President Jessica Scarane about its programs and the March 15 luncheon.

girls_inc_green_0308201.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Sarah Mueller interviews Girls Inc. board president Jessica Scarane. Listen • 10:57

The Brandywine River Museum of Art is honoring the late Phyllis Mills Wyeth with a new exhibition.

Phyllis Mills Wyeth: A Celebration features work of her husband, Jamie Wyeth, depicting Phyllis and the various facest of her life.

In this week's Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele interviews the museum's exhibit curator Audrey Lewis about the exhibition and Phyllis Mills Wyeth.

artsplaylist_phyllis_wyeth_green_0308201.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele interviews Brandywine River Museum of Art exhibit curator Audrey Lewis. Listen • 10:12

Two University of Delaware researchers are studying the link between the structure of the human brain and motor skills - with an eye toward helping kids with cerebral palsy.

Delaware Public Media’s Nick Ciolino talks with UD professors Jeremy Crenshaw and Curtis Johnson about their work and its implications.