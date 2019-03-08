Girls Inc. celebrates "strong, smart and bold" women

Girls Incorporated of Delaware is statewide non-profit organization whose mission is to “inspire girls to be strong, smart and bold.”

And Girls Inc Board President Jessica Scarane says the group is honoring three women leaders who reflect that mission at its 30th Annual Strong, Smart, and Bold luncheon next week.

The honorees are State Rep. Krista Griffth, Chandra Pitts, the founder of One Village Alliance, which helps children in underserved communities and LGBTQ activist and author Sarah McBride.

Delaware Public Media’s Sarah Mueller spoke to Scarane about Girls Inc programs and the March 15 luncheon.