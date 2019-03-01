The Green - March 1, 2019

Listen to this edition of The Green or individual segments below:

In January 2018, Delawareans for Educational Opportunity and the NAACP Delaware State Conference of Branches, filed suit in the Court of Chancery challenging Delaware’s system of funding public education.

The suit contends that inequities in the funding system impair the opportunity of disadvantaged students to receive an adequate education. The plaintiffs also argue that the current system for levying property taxes at the county level contributes to the problem because it violates long-established standards set by the Delaware General Assembly.

In a two-part series, Delaware Public Media contributor Larry Nagengast examines the key issues in the case. This week, he examines the funding system itself after delving in to assessments and property taxes last week.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Larry Nagengast discuss the issues raised in the suit challenging the state's education funding system and possible paths forward.

Two Delaware State University researchers have discovered a way of determining whether a person possesses a high risk for ankle injuries.

Dr. Von Homer and Dr. Chris Mason, chair of the DSU’s Department of Public and Allied Health Sciences, teamed up on the work, which has been trademarked the “Homer Technique” after Dr. Homer.

And Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele talks with Dr. Mason about their research.

Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele interviews Dr. Chris Mason, chair of the DSU's Department of Public and Allied Health Sciences.

Last Sunday, the Oscar for Best Picture went to “Green Book.”

The film is based on a true story about a working-class Italian-American man who gets a job as a chauffeur and bodyguard for a gay African-American pianist and drives him through the segregated South of the early 1960s.

But the movie doesn’t delve much into what the Green Book its name after was really all about.

Two years ago, former Delaware Public Media reporter Megan Pauly did, and we dip into our archives to bring you that story.

Former Delaware Public Media reporter Megan Pauly explains what the Green Book is and some of its connections to Delaware.

In this week’s Enlighten Me, we return to WMPH and Mount Pleasant High School in the Brandywine School District, one of the two schools we’ve partnered with on our to our Generation Voice Youth Media project

Students there, and at our other partner WMHS at McKean High School in the Red Clay School District, produce a bevy of interviews and projects on a variety of topics throughout the year. And from time to time we like to highlight some of that work on The Green.

This week, we share with you a pair of thoughtful features produced junior Will Reusch and senior Amaya Williams at Mount Pleasant’s WMPH.