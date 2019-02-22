The Green - February 22, 2019

Listen to this edition of The Green or individual segments below:

In January 2018, Delawareans for Educational Opportunity and the NAACP Delaware State Conference of Branches, filed suit in the Court of Chancery challenging Delaware’s system of funding public education.

The suit contends that inequities in the funding system impair the opportunity of disadvantaged students to receive an adequate education. The plaintiffs also argue that the current system for levying property taxes at the county level contributes to the problem because it violates long-established standards set by the Delaware General Assembly.

In a two-part series, Delaware Public Media contributor Larry Nagengast examines the key issues in the case. This week: assessments and property taxes.

ED_SUIT_PT1_GREEN_02222019.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Larry Nagengast discuss the debate over property reassessment and its impact on education funding. Listen • 18:27

The Delaware River Basin Restoration Program recently received $6 million in federal funding a year after receiving federal support for the first time when it got $5 million.

Delaware Public Media’s Sarah Mueller recently spoke with Coalition for the Delaware River Watershed director Sandra Meola about the restoration program, environmental challenges in the watershed and new projects expected to be announced next month.

BASIN_FUNDING_GREEN_02222019.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Sarah Mueller interviews Coalition for the Delaware River Watershed director Sandra Meola. Listen • 7:57

A famous face from NASCAR’s past is coming to Georgetown next month.

NASCAR racing great, Bobby Allison, is set to serve as the Grand Marshal for the annual Melvin L. Joseph Memorial weekend at the Georgetown Speedway Saturday, March 15 and 16.

Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele interviews the speedway's promoter Brett Deyo about Allison's visit and Georgetown Speedway.

ALLISON_GTOWN_GREEN_02222019.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele interviews Georgetown Speedway promoter Brett Deyo, Listen • 8:27

In this week’s Enlighten Me, we return to WMPH and Mount Pleasant High School in the Brandywine School District, one of the two schools we’ve partnered with on our to our Generation Voice Youth Media project

Students there, and at our other partner WMHS at McKean High School in the Red Clay School District, produce a bevy of interviews and projects on a variety of topics throughout the year. And from time to time we like to highlight some of that work on The Green.

This week, we share with you a pair of thoughtful features produced junior Shawn Coulter and senior Jada Thomas at Mount Pleasant’s WMPH.