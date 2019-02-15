The Green - February 15, 2019

Listen to this edition of The Green or individual segments below:

As rising seas raise more urgent questions about how to defend Delaware’s low-lying shore, environmentalists and state authorities are renewing their advocacy for “living shorelines” as a way of cushioning the impact of higher waters on coastal property and the natural environment.

Contributor Jon Hurdle examines Delaware’s new Living Shoreline Monitoring Framework and current state of living shorelines here.

living_shorelines_green_02152019.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Jon Hurdle discuss living shorelines in Delaware. Listen • 11:57

The Pew Charitable Trusts is offering the First State some ideas on how to better battle the opioid crisis.

And Delaware Public Media's Nick Ciolino talks to Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long, chair of the state’s Behavioral Health Consortium, about those recommendations and where the state's efforts to address opioids are headed.

opioid_response_green_02152019.mp3 Delaware Public Media' Nick Ciolino interviews Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long about the opioid crisis in the First State. Listen • 9:56

The Kent County Theatre Guild at the Patchwork Playhouse in Dover has produced community theatre for Central Delaware for nearly seven decades.

And it’s is now getting set to kick off its 2019 season

In this week’s Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele chats with the guild’s vice chair Valorie Hailey about the Patchwork Playhouse, its history, and upcoming performances.

_arts_playlist_patchwork_green_02152019.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele interviews the Kent County Theater Guild's Valorie Hailey. Listen • 9:12

As libraries throughout the state expand the services they provide residents, the Wilmington Public Library is trying to engage readers with high profile guests and innovative literacy programs.

In this week’s Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Sophia Schmidt talks to renowned aritist Kadir Nelson about his work engaging children during a visit to the Wilmington Public Library and the head of that library, Jamar Rahming, about that institution’s role in the community.