The Green - February 8, 2019

Education issues are likely to be high on the agenda at Legislative Hall this year, and House Education Committee chair Earl Jaques is working through how to prioritize them

Delaware Public Media's Sarah Mueller sat down with State Rep. Jaques to look at what legislation may be on its way to address education in the First State.

jaque_edu_green_02082019.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Sarah Mueller interviews State Rep. Earl Jaques about education legislation. Listen • 12:43

The race for mayor of Newark is wide open after current Mayor Polly Sierer announced last month she would not run for a third term.

The Green previously chatted one of the candidates, 21 year old University of Delaware student Kasai Guthrie.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Sophia Schmidt talks with two more: Catherine Ciferni and Jerry Clifton.

newark_mayor_green_02082019.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Sophia Schmidt interviews Newark mayoral candidates Catherine Ciferni and Jerry Clifton. Listen • 11:12

The University of Delaware’s Master Players Concert Series Ensemble-in-Residence, 6-WIRE, is headed to Carnegie Hall in New York this month to play a sold out show. And our latest Arts Playlist tells us how some UD students are helping make sure they look the part.

arts_playlist_ud_fashion_green_02082019.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele interviews UD Master Players Concert series Artistic Director Xiang Gao. Listen • 8:14

A new book takes readers on a trip down memory lane to learn about the history of Delaware’s movie theaters.

Author Micheal Nazarewycz examines the places we’ve watched films in the First State over the years and chronicles the changes they gone through in “Historic Movie Theaters of Delaware”

Delaware Public Media’s Tom Byrne chats with Nazarewycz about his book in this week’s Enlighten Me.