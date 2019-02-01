The Green - February 1, 2019

Listen to this edition of The Green or individual segments below:

The Super Bowl is not just a big football game. It’s a huge event for sports gambling.

Last year, a record $158 million-plus was legally bet on Super Bowl LII at Nevada sportsbooks. This year - Nevada is not alone. Delaware and other states are now legally allowed to offer a full menu of sports betting. And experts suggest this year’s NFL title game could be the most wagered on sporting event ever, with perhaps over $320 million bet.

Delaware Public Media’s Nick Ciolino talks to Delaware Lottery Director Vernon Kirk about how much action the First State might see and the first six months of full sports betting here.

Delaware Public Media's Nick Ciolino interviews Delaware Lottery Director Vernon Kirk about sports betting in the First State.

Kids are getting phones at a younger age these days, and using them and other devices to live an increasingly digital life.

That leaves parents with a dilemma: how can they make sure their children live that digital life safely and responsibly? And where does the line fall between keeping tabs on your kid and invading their privacy?

Contributor Eileen Dallabrida delves into this issue this week.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Eileen Dallabrida discuss parents tracking kids lives online.

You can see a Dover native show off his acting chops this month in Wilmington.

Conor McGiffin returns home with the cast of the Broadway musical “Finding Neverland” playing at the Playhouse on Rodney Square February 7th through 10th.

And in this week's Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele chats with McGiffin about the show and his career.

Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele interviews actor and Dover native Conor McGiffin.

The Delaware Section of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists recently hosted its first Maternal Health Awareness Day.

In this week’s Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Sophia Schmidt talks with the group’s leader, Dr. Gordon Ostrum, about ongoing challenges to maternal health in the First State.