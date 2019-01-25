The Green - January 25, 2019

Listen to this edition of The Green or individual segments below:

Monday was Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and schools across the state were closed for the holiday.

But that doesn’t mean kids stayed home and relaxed.

In recent years, many schools have use the King Day holiday as a day of service, emphasizing the importance of giving back to your community.

One school doing so was Tower Hill and contributor Larry Nagengast visited there to get a feel for their efforts and the impact.

tower_hill_mlk_green_01252018.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Larry Nagengast discuss King Day holiday service projects at Tower Hill and other schools. Listen • 9:58

A new indie-thriller movie starts filming in Ocean City, Maryland soon.

It’s called “To Avenge,” and according to Philadelphia-based writer, producer and photographer Nick Belial, filming later this year will take the production to Lewes and Slaughter Beach, as well as Wilmington, Pennsylvania and Cape May, New Jersey.

Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele recently sat down and spoke with Belial about the movie.

artsplaylist_to_avenge_green_01252018.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele interviews filmmaker Nick Belial about his upcoming movie "To Avenge." Listen • 15:43

In recent years, a very contentious battle has been waged over public symbols of the confederacy – specifically monuments, statues and memorials throughout the south.

Many have called for their removal, saying they are racist symbols of the country’s legacy of slavery. The other side argues they should remain because their significance in recounting our country’s history and honoring the heritage of South and those who fought for the Confederacy.

To delve into this topic, and gain some historical perspective and context, the “A Matter of Facts” podcast interviews Dr. Caroline Janney - Director of the John Nau Center for Civil War History at the University of Virginia.