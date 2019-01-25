A Matter of Facts: Caroline Janney and Confederate monuments

In a world with Facebook, Twitter, 24/7 news channels, talk radio, citizen journalism, fake news, real news, audiences are drowning in an overwhelming overload of information. Clearly a guidepost is needed to identify what is a trustworthy and a reliable source of news and information.

Delaware Humanities, a state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, has created a podcast– "A Matter of Facts" – to delve into this topic as part of its mission is to engage, educate, and inspire all Delawareans through cultural programming.

This week on The Green, we bring you the latest episode of A Matter of Facts – featuring a conversation with Dr. Caroline Janney, Director of the John Nau Center for Civil War History at the University of Virginia about removing Confederate monuments across the country.

Janney was named to lead the Nau Center for Civil War History at the University of Virginia in April 2018. She is also the author of Burying the Dead but Not the Past: Ladies’ Memorial Associations and the Lost Cause (2008) and Remembering the Civil War: Reunion and the Limits of Reconciliation (2013) and was editor of the “Civil War America” and “Military Campaigns of the Civil War” series at the University of North Carolina Press.

Delaware Public Media is proud to help produce this podcast and we also thank the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation for its generous support of this initiative and the Pulitzer Prizes for its partnership.