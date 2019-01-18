The Green - January 18, 2019
Listen to this edition of The Green or individual segments below:
Gov. John Carney’s delivered his State of the State address Thursday.
After the half hour speech at Legislative Hall, Delaware Public Media chatted with lawmakers from each side of aisle to gauge their reaction.
Delaware is the 25th state to add an state Equal Rights Amendment to its Constitution.
And Delaware Public Media’s Sarah Mueller reports, before lawmakers’ final state ERA votes this month, family members of women serving in the legislature when it ratified the federal ERA shared their memories of those who help set Delaware on the path to putting an Equal Rights Amendment in its constitution.
Delaware’s Hispanic population continues to grow, especially in Sussex County.
The most recent U.S. Census data for 2017 put the number at just over 89,000 or 9.3 percent of the state’s total population. And in Sussex, the Hispanic population makes up 9.2 percent of that county’s estimated 225,000 residents.
But addressing the needs of this population and challenges it faces has proven difficult.
Contributor Larry Nagengast reports on La Colectiva, a new collaborative effort funded primarily by the Arsht-Cannon Fund, that’s trying to change that.
Smyrna author, freelance editor and writer Cindy Cavett is enjoying an unexpected boost for one of her stories.
That story - “Rehoboth Beach Break” - was featured in gift bags given to 2019 Golden Globe nominees and presenters earlier this month.
The story was originally part of last year’s “Running Wild Anthology of Stories, Volume 2.
In this week’s Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele speaks with Cavett about the story, her writing and about this unusual brush with celebrity.
A 21-year-old wants to be Newark’s next mayor.
In this week’s Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Sophia Schmidt sits down with that University of Delaware student, Kasai Guthrie, to discuss his run for office.