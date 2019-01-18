The Green - January 18, 2019

Listen to this edition of The Green or individual segments below:

Gov. John Carney’s delivered his State of the State address Thursday.

After the half hour speech at Legislative Hall, Delaware Public Media chatted with lawmakers from each side of aisle to gauge their reaction.

STATEOFSTATE_REAX_GREEN_1182019.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne interviews State Rep Danny Short and State Sen. Bryan Townsend following Gov. Carney's State of the State address. Listen • 8:43

Delaware is the 25th state to add an state Equal Rights Amendment to its Constitution.

And Delaware Public Media’s Sarah Mueller reports, before lawmakers’ final state ERA votes this month, family members of women serving in the legislature when it ratified the federal ERA shared their memories of those who help set Delaware on the path to putting an Equal Rights Amendment in its constitution.

STATE_ERA_GREEN_1182019.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Sarah Mueller reports on the women lawmakers who helped get the federal ERA passed in Delaware in 1972 as the state ERA gained final approval this week. Listen • 6:59

Delaware’s Hispanic population continues to grow, especially in Sussex County.

The most recent U.S. Census data for 2017 put the number at just over 89,000 or 9.3 percent of the state’s total population. And in Sussex, the Hispanic population makes up 9.2 percent of that county’s estimated 225,000 residents.

But addressing the needs of this population and challenges it faces has proven difficult.

Contributor Larry Nagengast reports on La Colectiva, a new collaborative effort funded primarily by the Arsht-Cannon Fund, that’s trying to change that.

ARSHT_CANNON_GREEN_1182019.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Larry Nagengast discuss La Colectiva and its work in the Hispanic Community. Listen • 14:29

Smyrna author, freelance editor and writer Cindy Cavett is enjoying an unexpected boost for one of her stories.

That story - “Rehoboth Beach Break” - was featured in gift bags given to 2019 Golden Globe nominees and presenters earlier this month.

The story was originally part of last year’s “Running Wild Anthology of Stories, Volume 2.

In this week’s Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele speaks with Cavett about the story, her writing and about this unusual brush with celebrity.

ARTSPLAYLIST_GOLDENGLOBE_GREEN_1182019.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele interviews Symrna author Cindy Cavett. Listen • 7:58

A 21-year-old wants to be Newark’s next mayor.

In this week’s Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Sophia Schmidt sits down with that University of Delaware student, Kasai Guthrie, to discuss his run for office.