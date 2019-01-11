The Green - January 11, 2019

Listen to this edition of The Green or individual segments below:

The 13-person New Castle County Council welcomed 2 new members in November.

While that may not seem like much, the impact could be significant.

Dave Carter and Dee Durham both dispatched long-time incumbents. And in addition to adding new voices to Council, both bring with an environmental activist background.

Contributor Larry Nagengast takes closer look at Carter and Durham and where they stand on some key issues.

eBrightHealth is a partnership between five of Delaware’s Hospitals that seeks to share best practices between the health systems to improve the coordination of patient care, drive down costs and create better health outcomes for populations with the most need.

Chris Corbo was named its new executive director last month.

This week, Corbo chatted with Delaware Public Media’s Nick Ciolino about eBright’s strategy for addressing the opioid crisis and the rising cost of health care in the state of Delaware.

The most well-known piece from a Lewes sculptor has a new home at the New York Stock Exchange.

We’re talking about “Fearless Girl,” the brainchild of Kristen Visbal.

Recently, “Fearless Girl” was moved from its spot opposite the iconic “Charging Bull” sculpture, due in part to the traffic hazard caused by crowds around her and the “Charging Bull.”

In this week’s Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele speaks with Visbal about the move and her work.

When the Little Union Church in Cheswold, Del. burned down at the end of last month - a piece of history disappeared.

The church was a historically Lenape church.

In this week’s Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Sophia Schmidt sits down with Chief of the Lenape Indian Tribe of Delaware Dennis Coker and Richard Durham of Immanuel Union United Methodist Church about Little Union and its roots in the Lenape community.