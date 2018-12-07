The Green - December 7, 2018

Listen to this edition of The Green or individual segments below:

The results of November’s election are bringing greater diversity to the Delaware legislature.

As Delaware Public Media’s Sarah Mueller reports the General Assembly now more closely reflects the First State’s population.

Delaware Public Media's Sarah Mueller reports on the greater diversity coming to the General Assembly.

Political newcomer Kerri Evelyn Harris unsuccessfully challenged longtime incumbent Tom Carper in the Delaware’s Democratic primary for U.S, Senate this year. But her campaign garnered significant attention locally and nationally.

This week, roughly a month after the General election, Delaware Public Media’s Sophia Schmidt sits down with Harris to discuss her run and what she’s up to now.

Delaware Public Media's Sophia Schmidt interviews Kerri Evelyn Harris.

The Delaware Contemporary launches its 40th Anniversary in January 2019 with an exhibition featuring its founder Rick Rothrock and long-time supporter Stan Smokler.

In this week’s Arts Playlist, The Delaware Contemporary’s Gretchen Katherine Page joins Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele to discuss how these artists helped give birth to The Delaware Contemporary and the exhibition honoring their work and contributions , as well as another exhibition on its way in the new year.

Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele interviews The Delaware Contemporary's Katherine Page.

Occasionally on The Green highlight work created by students.

This week we hear from student voices at UD, telling stories about issues and topics they find interesting and important.

These pieces were produced by UD Communications students for a class taught by Nancy Karibjanian, long-time First State journalist, Director of UD’s Center for Political Communication, and one of founders of Delaware Public Media.

And the three we’ll bring you this week have a sports theme that runs through them.

The Green features work from a trio of UD student journalists.

How do you want to spend your retirement? Travelling? Playing golf?

How about restoring and building pipe organs?

That’s what Bill Church is doing after a career as an entrepreneur that included partnering with Sam Brown to create Brown and Church, the iconic menswear line known for classic ties.

And his pet project is bringing a pipe organ back to Archmere Academy, which saw its previously one sold off during the Great Depression.

For this week’s Enlighten Me, contributor Eileen Dallabrida chronicles Church’s work to bring a new one there.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Eileen Dallabrida discuss Bill Church's efforts to bring a pipe organ back to The Patio at Archmere.