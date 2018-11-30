The Green - November 30, 2018

Listen to this edition of The Green or individual segments below:

Earlier this month, we reported on the announcement of a major revitalization project coming to Wilmington’s Northeast Riverside neighborhood.

The plan – over the next decade – is to transform Riverside by addressing housing, education and community resource needs.

This week, contributor Larry Nagengast offers an in-depth overview of the plan.

RIVERSIDE_GREEN_1130201.mp3 Contributor Larry Nagengast and Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne discuss plans to revitalize Wilmington's Riverside neighborhood. Listen • 14:14

Two years after work ended on the $38 million restoration of the Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuge, the biggest project of its kind on the East Coast is already achieving its goal of restoring habitat for migratory birds and other wildlife.

And officials believe in remaking the preserve, they’ve also managed to create a system that takes into account sea-level rise in a way the marsh can sustain itself – at least for the next few decades – as ocean waters rise.

Contributor Jon Hurdle recently visited Prime Hook to get a first hand look at the results of the restoration and the impact it’s had.

PRIMEHOOK_GREEN_1130201.mp3 Contributor Jon Hurdle and Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne discuss the impact the restoration of Prime Hook Nat'l Wildlife Refuge is having on the preserve and surrounding area. Listen • 12:43

Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, has captured the imagination of audiences around the world with its story of redemption and holiday joy.

The Historic Odessa Foundation (HOF) is using this holiday season to celebrate the 175th anniversary of the Dickens’ classic through its annual Christmas holiday tour and special exhibit.

In this weeks’ Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele chats with Historic Odessa Foundation executive director Debbie Buckson about the tour and exhibit.

ARTSPLAYLIST_ODESSA_DICKENS_GREEN_1130201.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele interviews Historic Odessa Foundation executive director Debbie Buckson. Listen • 11:58

The latest edition of Enighten Me focuses on local artist Alim Smith.

The Wilmington native has gained national attention for his surrealist takes on viral memes and pop culture icons and Delaware Public Media’s Sophia Schmidt talked to him about his newest project, creating what he calls “urban mythology.”