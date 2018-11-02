The Green - November 2, 2018

Listen to this edition of The Green or individual segments below:

Election Day is now just days away and there are a bevy of competitive General Assembly races during this midterm cycle.

One of the key ones is the 4th State Senate District where Delaware Public Media’s Sophia Schmidt reports the campaign pitting Republican incumbent Greg Lavelle against Democrat Laura Sturgeon has included some controversy.

Delaware Public Media's Sophia Schmidt reports on the 4th State Senate District race.

Another legislative race to watch is the 17th State Senate District in Kent County.

With Democrat Brian Bushweller retiring, Republican Mayor of Camden Justin King and Democrat Trey Paradee, the 29th House District State Rep., are facing off to fill the seat.

Delaware Public Media’s Nick Ciolino has more on that race.

Delaware Public Media's Nick Ciolino reports on the 17th State Senate District race.

Our 2018 election coverage includes digging a bit deeper into the races with Delaware Public Media political analysts Republican Tom Kovach and Democrat Darryl Scott.

This week – they offer their insights into key legislative races in the First State.

Delaware Public Media political analysts Tom Kovach and Darryl Scott join News Director Tom Byrne to discuss key legislative races in the 2018 General Election.

Now that the city of Wilmington has completed a deal to put the upgrade and management of Baynard Stadium largely in the hands of Salesianum School, St. Elizabeth School is seeking to partner with the city to revitalize Canby Park.

Contributor Larry Nagengast delves into the preliminary plan that includes a stadium that would become the home field for the school’s football team.