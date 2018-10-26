The Green - October 26, 2018

Listen to this edition of The Green or individual segments below:

Election Day is November 6th - less than two weeks away now - and there are a bevy of competitive General Assembly races during this midterm cycle.

We’re taking a look at some of the key ones this week on The Green, starting in the 12th House District.

Delaware Public Media’s Sarah Mueller tells us that’s where Krista Griffith is challenging House Minority Whip Deborah Hudson for her seat.

house12_green_10262018.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Sarah Mueller reports on the 12th House District race. Listen • 5:44

This week's look at key legislative races in next month's General Election also examines the 36th House District in the Milford area.

Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele delves into that race for an open seat, pitting Democrat Don Allan against Republican Bryan Shupe.

house36_green_10262018.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele reports on the 36th House District race. Listen • 5:28

Delaware Public Media's 2018 election coverage includes digging a bit deeper into the races with our political analysts Republican Tom Kovach and Democrat Darryl Scott.

This week, they offer their insights into the statewide races in the First State.

politRT_part1_green_10262018.mp3 Delaware Public Media political analysts Tom Kovach and Darryl Scott join News Director Tom Byrne to discuss statewide races in the 2018 General Election. Listen • 27:55

An exhibtion currently showing at the Historic Odessa Foundation features 38 works by a Delaware artist living in Wilmington.

It’s called Time Elemental: An Exploration of the Visual Expression of Thomas Del Porte and in this week's Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele chats with Historic Odessa Foundation assistant curator Brian Miller about the artist and the exhibit.