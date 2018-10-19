The Green - October 19, 2018

Listen to this edition of The Green or individual segments below:

The First State named its Teacher of the year for 2019 this week. The honor went to Dana Bowe, a special educaion teacher at West Seaford Elementary School.

Our Sophia Schmidt chats with Bowe about her teaching philosophy and what she’s learned in her 17 years as an educator.

TEACHERYEAR_GREEN_10192018.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Sophia Schmidt interviews 2019 Delaware Teacher of the Year Dana Bowe. Listen • 10:27

The documentary Kalmar Nyckel: The Forgotten Journey was recently nominated for a 2018 Mid-Atlantic Emmy.

In this week’s Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele interviews the film’s executive producer, Kalmar Nyckel Foundation senior historian and director of education Sam Heed about the documentary detailing the voyage of Swedish colonial ship that landed in Delaware.

ARTSPLAYLIST_KALMARNYCKEL_GREEN_10192018.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele interviews Kalmar Nyckel Foundation senior historian and director of education Sam Heed about "Kalmar Nyckel: The Forgotten Journey." Listen • 10:57

And this week on The Green, we bring you the latest episode of the A Matter of Facts podcast, featuring a conversation with Delaware Dept. of Education's deputy director, Christina Alois, and its director of Higher Education, Shana Payne, about education in the First State