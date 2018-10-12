The Green - October 12, 2018

Listen to this edition of The Green or individual segments below:

An analysis by the Union of Concerned Scientists found contamination by toxic chemicals in ground water at Dover Air Force Base was dramatically higher than federal health limits recommended earlier this year.

Contributor Jon Hurdle delves into how that contamination occurred and what is or isn’t being done about it

Contributor Jon Hurdle and Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne discuss groundwater contamination at Dover Air Force Base.

Health care payers across the country are shifting away from paying providers for the number of doctor visits and tests they perform and towards paying for healthy patient outcomes.

Delaware Public Media’s Nick Ciolino has more on a group of primary care practices in Delaware who say they’ve been able to successfully use this payment model to both save money for Medicare and improve their patient outcomes.

Gov. John Carney and other state officials heard more about improvements made to Delaware’s Family Court since the state received a $400,000 dollar federal grant in 2013 to fund its Family Court Enhancement Project.

The project aimed to improve the child custody decision making process in cases involving domestic violence. And Claire DeMatteis was among those who worked closely on evaluating what kind of improvements were needed and help implement them.

Delaware Public Media’s Sarah Mueller spoke with the former senior counsel to then Sen. Joe Biden about Family Court and the improvements made during its enhancement project.

Delaware Public Media's Sarah Mueller interviews Clarie DeMatteis about efforts to improve Delaware Family Court.

The Delaware Contemporary will try something new in 2019. It's a series of exhibitions known as the Draper Experiment. In this week's Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele chats with The Delaware Contemporary's Katherine Page about the concept and the artists participating.

Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele interviews The Delaware Contemporary's Gretchen Hupfel Curator of Contemporary Art Katherine Page.

In this week's Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Sophia Schmidt talks to the University of Delaware Disaster Research Center’s Joe Trainor about a new hurricane preparedness study the center is participating in with the help of nearly $2 million dollars in grant money