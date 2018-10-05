The Green - October 5, 2018

Listen to this edition of The Green or individual segments below:

In recent years, a variety of plans, initiatives and programs have been floated to help Wilmington youth cope with and overcome serious issues facing the state’s largest city – issues like violence, struggling schools and finding work

A new one, called the Teen Warehouse, focuses on those in their teen years, envisioning providing city teenagers a safe place go after school to learn, keep fit, relax and socialize. And while still on the drawing board, it has already garnered substantial commitments of support.

Contributor Larry Nagengast takes a look at this proposed teen sanctuary.

Housing providers in New Castle County learned how to better respect the rights of their tenants and residents this week, during a fair housing workshop held by the state Division of Human Relations.

Delaware Public Media’s Sophia Schmidt was there and has more on how the Division fights housing discrimination in the state.

Our series of Candidate Conversations concludes. The interviews are part of Delaware Public Media’s 2018 Election coverage and the Delaware Debates we are producing again this fall with the University of Delaware’s Center for Political Communication.

This week, we finish our look at the race for Delaware State Treasurer and hear from the Green Party's candidate David Chandler.

Melomanie, the Delaware music ensemble known for it pairing of baroque and contemporary styles, kicks-off its 26th season with a launch party and concert this week.

In this week’s Arts Playlist Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele chats with Melomanie Co-Artistic Director Tracey Richardson

Delaware’s Department of Transportation is joining the First State’s suicide prevention efforts.

DelDOT now has suicide prevention signs on five New Castle County bridges, hoping to deter to anyone who may consider taking his or her own life.

The signs were the brainchild of State Rep. Valerie Longhurst.

For this week’s Enlighten Me -Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele spoke with Longhurst and DelDOT Communications Director C.R. McLeod about the signs and the help available to anyone contemplating suicide.