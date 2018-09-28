The Green - September 28, 2018

Listen to this edition of The Green or individual segments below:

The former GM Boxwood Road auto plant will soon be nothing but a memory. Demolition of the plant is set to begin soon, almost a decade after it shuttered and a failed attempt by Fisker to revive it and make luxury electric cars there.

The good news is that demolition marks the next step in an effort to give the site a new life. Contributor Jon Hurdle examines at what that new life may look like.

boxwood_road_green_0928201.mp3 Contributor Jon Hurdle and Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne discuss the future of the soon-to-be demolished former GM Boxwood Road auto plant. Listen • 8:29

Our series of Candidate Conversations continues. The interviews are part of Delaware Public Media’s 2018 Election coverage and the Delaware Debates we are producing again this fall with the University of Delaware’s Center for Political Communication.

This week, we move to the race for Delaware State Treasurer and hear from Democrat Colleen Davis and Republican incumbent Ken Simpler.

candidconvo_treasurer_davis_green_09282018.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Candidate Conversation with Democratic candidate for Delaware State Treasurer, Colleen Davis. Listen • 8:59

candidconvo_treasurer_simpler_green_09282018.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Candidate Conversation with Republican candidate for Delaware State Treasurer, Ken Simpler. Listen • 21:58

An electric chamber ensemble from New York City visits Wilmington next month.

The “Bang on a Can All-Stars” perform at the Delaware Art Museum Thursday, October 11th. The group is known for its mix of classical, jazz, rock, world and experimental genres and their dynamic live performances.

For our latest Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele recently spoke with one of group’s co-founding composers, David Lang.