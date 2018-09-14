The Green - September 14, 2018

Listen to this edition of The Green or individual segments below:

New Castle County has finished surveying residents of two communities along Route 9 about environmental conditions in their neighborhoods and whether they might ultimately want to relocate, if given the opportunity.

Delaware Public Media’s Sophia Schmidt reports Eden Park Gardens and Hamilton Park have faced more than a few environmental issues over the years, enough to make a step as radical as relocation worth entertaining.

Delaware Public Media's Sophia Schmidt reports on a survey of Eden Park Gardens and Hamilton Park about environmental conditions and relocation.

Dr. Sandra Gibney works in the Emergency Department at St. Francis Hospital in Wilmington. She is also a member of Delaware’s Behavioral Health consortium led by Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long.

Part of that's group's mission is combating the state’s opioid crisis, and Gibney sat down with Delaware Public Media’s Nick Ciolino this week to discuss her role on the consortium connecting people with substance abuse disorder to treatment.

Delaware Public Media's Nick Ciolino interviews Dr. Sandra Gibney about efforts to combat the opioid crisis in Delaware.

Next week's Kent County Economic Summit at Delaware Tech’s Terry campus in Dover will focus on “Digital Transformation in Business.”

Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele spoke with Del Tech’s Lisa Strusowski and Cornelia Johnson about the summit and what to expect from the various panelists and guest speakers.

Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele interviews Del Tech's Lisa Strusowski and Cornelia Johnson about the Kent County Economic Summit.

Noted Delaware jewelry maker and designer Olga Ganoudis was the featured artist at last weekend’s 2018 Brandywine Festival of the Arts.

Ganoudis has been making jewelry, primarily in silver, for the past 30 years and has built a national reputation.

In this week’s Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele speaks with Ganoudis about her career and the opportunity to design jewelry connected to not one, but two major TV shows

Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele interviews Delaware jewelry maker Olga Ganoudis.

Lenape tribal citizens and community members recently had their first opportunity to explore the National Museum of the American Indian’s Cultural Resources Center.

Delaware Public Media’s Sophia Schmidt joined them, and has more on what they learned in this week’s Enlighten Me.