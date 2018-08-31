The Green - August 31, 2018

Listen to this special edition of The Green or individual segments below:

The Christina School District opens a new school year continuing to work on an old problem.

Christina is trying to take the next steps toward enacting a Memorandum of Understanding with the state to reorganize its Wilmington schools and take other steps to help students in the Delaware’s largest city.

Contributor Larry Nagengast offers an update on the district’s progress and the hurdles that remain, as well as a look at an initail effort to help teachers in city schools better understand the obstacles some of their students face.

38706_CHRISTINA_MOU_GREEN_08312018.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Larry Nagengast discuss work to implement the Christina School District's MOU to reorganize Wilmington schools. Listen • 11:00

The Delaware primary is now less than week away and we continue highlighting the various statewide races. On this edition of The Green, the focus remains on our series of Candidate Conversations in Delaware's U.S. Senate race where we hear from the two Republicans running for that office – Rob Arlett and Gene Turono.

CANDIDATECONVO_ARLETT_SENATE_GREEN_08312018.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Candidate Conversation with Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, Rob Arlett. Listen • 14:43

CANDIDATECONVO_TRUONO_SENATE_GREEN_08312018.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Candidate Conversation with Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, Gene Truono Listen • 11:14

And Delaware Public Media political analysts, Republican Tom Kovach and Democrat Darryl Scott, stop by to offer their perspectives on the Delaware primary, starting with the race for U.S. Senate.