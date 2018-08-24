The Green - August 24, 2018

Listen to this week's edition of The Green or individual segments below:

During the next two weeks, a new school year will begin for nearly 160,000 students throughout Delaware.

A significant number of those students – especially those among the more than 60,000 who are classified as low-income or English-language learners – will return to their classrooms knowing less than they did when they left in June.

The deficit is caused by a phenomenon called “summer learning loss” and contributor Larry Nagengast tells more about how the 5 year-old Summer Learning Collaborative is working to reverse that trend.

38642_summer_learning_collab_green__082418.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Larry Nagengast discuss the Summer Learning Collaborative. Listen • 13:14

The Delaware College of Art and Design is launching its first dual-enrollment program at Cab Calloway School of the Arts this fall.

DCAD and Cab joining forces to provide Cab’s visual arts students with an early start on their art and design degrees with a pair of courses that cout toward both their high school diploma and college credits.

In this week’s Arts Playlist Delaware Public Media”s Kelli Steele talked to DCAD dean Katy Ro about the program.

38643_artsplaylist_dcad-cab_green__082418.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele interviews DCAC dean Katy Ro about its duel enrollment program at Cab Calloway School. Listen • 5:00

The Delaware primary is now less than two weeks away and we continue delving into the various statewide races. The focus of our series of Candidate Conversations remains on the Delaware Attorney General's race. This week, we hear from two of the four Democrats running for that office – Kathy Jennings and Chris Johnson.

candidateconvo_ag_jennings_green__082418.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Candidate Conversation with Democratic candidate for State Attorney General Kathy Jennings. Listen • 14:44