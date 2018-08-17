The Green - August 17, 2018

Listen to this week's edition of The Green or individual segments below:

The Delaware primary is now less than three weeks away and we are delving into the various statewide races. Our series of Candidate Conversations now turns to the Delaware Attorney General's race. This week, we hear from two of the four Democrats running for that office – Tim Mullaney and LaKresha Roberts.

mullaney-AG.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Candidate Conversation with Democratic candidate for State Attorney General Tim Mullaney. Listen • 28:02

roberts_-ag.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Candidate Conversation with Democratic candidate for State Attorney General LaKresha Roberts. Listen • 16:50

A major gift will help bring Delaware Symphony Orchestra performances to Sussex County.

The Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Gallo Realty in Lewes is giving DSO $5,000 to support two shows in Lewes during the orchestra's upcoming season.

In our Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele chats with Alan Jordan, the executive director of the Delaware Symphony Orchestra, about the gift and the performances.